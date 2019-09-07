Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1156.58 N/A -0.71 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 13.53 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.25, with potential upside of 162.03%. XOMA Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 43.65% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than XOMA Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.