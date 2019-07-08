Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1270.42 N/A -0.76 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 147.34 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 136.43% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $15.25. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $41.75, while its potential upside is 226.94%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.