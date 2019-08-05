Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1213.18 N/A -0.71 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.50 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 150.00% at a $15.25 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, which is potential -8.90% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.