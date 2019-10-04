Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.00 7.92M -4.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,060,854,700.85% 0% 0% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 235,413,013.11% 0% 0%

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 165.65% at a $14 average price target.

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.