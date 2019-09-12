Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s results

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1263.76 N/A -0.71 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 134.74% at a $15 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.