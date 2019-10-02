Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -3.57 25.95M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,057,240,204.43% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,548,606,552.49% -38.6% -33.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 170.79% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.