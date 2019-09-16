Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1307.20 N/A -0.71 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 127.62% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.1% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.