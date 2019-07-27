Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1237.08 N/A -0.76 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 25.78 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

$15.25 is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 145.18%. Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.71, with potential upside of 69.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.