Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1284.71 N/A -0.71 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 99.05 N/A -2.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 132.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15. Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 96.08% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.