Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1143.41 N/A -0.71 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 164.30% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $15.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.