Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

This is a contrast between Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1179.07 N/A -0.71 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.66 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 162.03% upside potential and an average target price of $15.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.9% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.