Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1250.10 N/A -0.71 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 131.02%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 152.10% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.