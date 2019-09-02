Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

Since Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1123.66 N/A -0.71 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 165.68%. Competitively the average target price of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, which is potential 271.35% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.