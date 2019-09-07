Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1156.58 N/A -0.71 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.25, with potential upside of 162.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.