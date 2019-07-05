Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1277.84 N/A -0.76 0.00 ArQule Inc. 5 54.97 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.25, with potential upside of 135.70%. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.69, while its potential downside is -33.25%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.