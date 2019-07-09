Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1272.39 N/A -0.76 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 43.21 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 136.07% at a $15.25 average target price. Competitively Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 132.83%. Based on the data given earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.