Reviewing AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s results

This is a contrast between AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 14 2.66 N/A 0.47 30.54 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 50 2.75 N/A 0.46 124.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AudioCodes Ltd. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AudioCodes Ltd. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. AudioCodes Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumentum Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has AudioCodes Ltd. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 15.2% 7.5% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

AudioCodes Ltd. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Lumentum Holdings Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AudioCodes Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AudioCodes Ltd. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 22.62% and its average target price is $64.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AudioCodes Ltd. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 88.1%. AudioCodes Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 40.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. -0.28% -9.99% 4.94% 19.98% 98.47% 44.03% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -5.27% -6.55% 24.67% 1.43% -12.02% 35.09%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. was more bullish than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats AudioCodes Ltd.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.