Reviewing AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s results

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 16 2.63 N/A 0.54 34.56 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 32 2.02 N/A 2.72 10.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AudioCodes Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than AudioCodes Ltd. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. AudioCodes Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AudioCodes Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.55 beta means AudioCodes Ltd.’s volatility is 45.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. Its rival Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.6 respectively. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AudioCodes Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

AudioCodes Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is $34, which is potential 19.34% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AudioCodes Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.4% and 54.1%. 40.5% are AudioCodes Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has 28.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. had bullish trend while Ituran Location and Control Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats AudioCodes Ltd.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.