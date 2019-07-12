Reviewing AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)’s results

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 14 2.77 N/A 0.47 30.54 I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.99 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AudioCodes Ltd. and I.D. Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 15.2% 7.5% I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -12% -6.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.71 beta means AudioCodes Ltd.’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, I.D. Systems Inc.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor I.D. Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. I.D. Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AudioCodes Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares and 56.1% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares. About 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. -0.28% -9.99% 4.94% 19.98% 98.47% 44.03% I.D. Systems Inc. -9.98% -12.93% -21.34% -14.17% -16.94% -9.66%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. has 44.03% stronger performance while I.D. Systems Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats I.D. Systems Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.