Reviewing AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 16 2.72 N/A 0.54 34.56 EchoStar Corporation 41 1.94 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AudioCodes Ltd. and EchoStar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.55 beta indicates that AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. EchoStar Corporation’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor EchoStar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. EchoStar Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AudioCodes Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

AudioCodes Ltd. and EchoStar Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively EchoStar Corporation has a consensus target price of $62, with potential upside of 40.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AudioCodes Ltd. and EchoStar Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.4% and 96.4%. Insiders held 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than EchoStar Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats EchoStar Corporation.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.