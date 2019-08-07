Reviewing AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.95 N/A 0.54 34.56 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.68 N/A 0.27 11.39

Demonstrates AudioCodes Ltd. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ceragon Networks Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AudioCodes Ltd. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AudioCodes Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.55 shows that AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Ceragon Networks Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AudioCodes Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AudioCodes Ltd. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ceragon Networks Ltd. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 77.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% are AudioCodes Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. had bullish trend while Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.