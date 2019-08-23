Reviewing AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s results

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.78 N/A 0.54 34.56 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.32 N/A 0.39 2.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AudioCodes Ltd. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than AudioCodes Ltd. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. AudioCodes Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4%

Volatility & Risk

AudioCodes Ltd. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are 5.3 and 2.2 respectively. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AudioCodes Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares and 5.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares. About 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. has 88.87% stronger performance while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has -14.04% weaker performance.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.