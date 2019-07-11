Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3668.27 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 34.57% at a $48 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 25.87% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.