Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

We are comparing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 118.74 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 45.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Vaccinex Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.