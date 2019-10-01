Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 5.61M -3.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 114,715,189.87% -40.8% -37.4% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 63,246,899.66% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.44% and an $49 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.4%. Insiders held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.