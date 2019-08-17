Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 41.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.