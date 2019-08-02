Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 30.59 N/A -1.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48, and a 23.87% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.8% respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.