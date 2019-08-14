Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.86 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 40.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.