Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.46 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 35.33% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $48. Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 40.85%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.