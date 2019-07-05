Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.12 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.3. The Current Ratio of rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, and a 23.71% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.