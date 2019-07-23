Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.25 N/A -2.16 0.00

Demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, and a 23.71% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.