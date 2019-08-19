Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 40.88 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 41.68% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $48. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 203.95%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.