Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 27.79 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, and a 55.89% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.