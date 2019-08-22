Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 46.92%. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average price target of $17.75, with potential upside of 96.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.