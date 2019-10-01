Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s results

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 114,715,189.87% -40.8% -37.4% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,246,405,357.49% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$49 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 74.44%. Meanwhile, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 217.46%. The results provided earlier shows that Kadmon Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.9% respectively. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.