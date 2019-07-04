Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.28 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 23.71%. Competitively the average price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 245.51% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.