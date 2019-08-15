Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 348.23 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a 40.76% upside potential and an average price target of $48. On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 132.56% and its average price target is $3. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.