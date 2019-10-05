Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 31 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 41 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 117,389,896.37% -40.8% -37.4% FibroGen Inc. 194,464,587.87% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.31% and an $36 average target price. Competitively FibroGen Inc. has an average target price of $65, with potential upside of 76.82%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that FibroGen Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.