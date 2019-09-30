Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 114,715,189.87% -40.8% -37.4% Eyenovia Inc. 242,514,890.09% -108.8% -97.2%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eyenovia Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 75.88%.

Institutional investors held 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.