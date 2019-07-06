Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 277.17 N/A -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 provides Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 32.52% for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $48. Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 80.48%. Based on the data given earlier, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.2% respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.