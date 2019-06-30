Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.78% and an $48 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.2%. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.