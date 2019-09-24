Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.34% and an $49 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.9% respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.