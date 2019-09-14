Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a 54.38% upside potential and an average price target of $49. Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $43.25, while its potential downside is -9.61%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Array BioPharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Array BioPharma Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.