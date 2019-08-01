Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.04 N/A -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a 23.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $48. Competitively the average target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 201.10% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.