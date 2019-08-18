Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48, and a 41.68% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.6%. Insiders held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.