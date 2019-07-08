Reviewing AU Optronics Corp. (AUO)’s and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s results

As Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics Corp. 4 0.00 N/A 0.34 9.52 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 55 6.76 N/A 2.41 22.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AU Optronics Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Maxim Integrated Products Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics Corp. 0.00% 5% 2.4% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics Corp.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AU Optronics Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Maxim Integrated Products Inc. are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AU Optronics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AU Optronics Corp. and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56 average target price and a -6.98% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AU Optronics Corp. and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 99.8%. Insiders held 14% of AU Optronics Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AU Optronics Corp. -5.04% -14.21% -9.09% -17.95% -26.1% -18.78% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. -4.38% -7.17% -1.21% 5.18% -6.2% 7.75%

For the past year AU Optronics Corp. has -18.78% weaker performance while Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has 7.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Maxim Integrated Products Inc. beats AU Optronics Corp.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others. It sells its panels to original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing of TFT-LCD modules; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; and IP related business. It operates in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.