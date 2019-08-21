Reviewing AU Optronics Corp. (AUO)’s and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s results

AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics Corp. 3 0.00 N/A 0.07 35.56 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.38 11.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AU Optronics Corp. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AU Optronics Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AU Optronics Corp. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics Corp. 0.00% 1.1% 0.5% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 12.5% 4.7%

Liquidity

AU Optronics Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. AU Optronics Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AU Optronics Corp. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 5.7% respectively. Insiders held 14% of AU Optronics Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AU Optronics Corp. -10.49% -13.22% -27.27% -35.03% -40.47% -35.03% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -3.1% 3.55% -2.88% 11.45% -10.15% 16.8%

For the past year AU Optronics Corp. had bearish trend while ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors AU Optronics Corp.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others. It sells its panels to original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing of TFT-LCD modules; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; and IP related business. It operates in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.