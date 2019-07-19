Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.