Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
aTyr Pharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
