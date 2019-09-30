Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.34M
|-13.68
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|61.39M
|-2.15
|0.00
Demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides aTyr Pharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|100,717,688.92%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|960,719,874.80%
|-308.9%
|-146.5%
Risk and Volatility
A 2.3 beta indicates that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 132.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.32 beta.
Liquidity
aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 253.98%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 59% respectively. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.09%
|-16.13%
|-3.85%
|72.98%
|-31.28%
|82.68%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors TG Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
