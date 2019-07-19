Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.52 beta indicates that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Teligent Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Teligent Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 83.8%. About 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.